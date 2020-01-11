I love to go to Bible Supplies, 1927 West A St., and spend time going from aisle to aisle looking at everything high and low on all the shelves.
And I never leave empty-handed. The handle bars on my wheel chair have lots of company. Do I need to say more?
The last gem I picked up was a little book measuring 4 inches by 7 inches. It is packed with 100 pages of Bible promises. Each page has a short devotion, a Scripture that reinforces the devotion and an inspiring quote.
Each page tears out so you can pass them along to others. It’s not hard to pass them on, because every time I read one it makes me think of someone who would enjoy receiving it.
It is the perfect tool to let someone know they are treasured and loved.
This little book offers reminders of God’s unwavering love. They are a wonderful way to brighten someone’s day.
However, you don’t need this handy-dandy little “Pass Along” book to make someone’s day brighter. There are other special things you can do. You can make your own “Pass Along” notes.
When I receive a note or card from someone, it is the words that mean a lot — not how pretty or fancy the paper is. The handwritten notes on plain paper are the ones I cherish the most.
It means so much to all of us when a friend takes just a moment to write a few words.
Don’t use poor penmanship as an excuse. Oh no! I cannot even put a pen to paper, but that doesn’t stop me. My notes come in a variety of penmanship.
When I send a note, at first I track down someone to write it, then someone to address and stamp it, then someone to go to the mailbox. We are talking a major production here!
I go to all this trouble because I want the person I am writing to know they are important to me and I care about them.
Don’t say, “I don’t have time to write notes.” Take time — it’s worth it. You can spare 15 minutes out of your busy day. As soon as you seal the envelope, you will feel good inside because you just sent someone a smile. I guarantee, they will be smiling as soon as the see they got a note from you.
‘’We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.’’ — John F. Kennedy
Here are some other fun ways to share a note:
» Tape it to the bathroom mirror.
» Put it in someone’s coat pocket.
» Slip it under their office door.
» Leave it with the tip at the restaurant.
» Tuck it under their windshield wiper.
» Put it in their lunch bag.
If you would like to have your very own copy of the “100 Pass Along Bible Promises,” just go to Bible Supplies at Westfield Shopping Center and Alyssa will be more than happy to direct you to where they are.
