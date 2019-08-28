Preschool Story Time and Wee Read are resuming at the North Platte Library, 120 W. Fourth St., next week.
Preschool Story Time is at 9:30, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the library, 120 W. Fourth St. The 30-minute story time is designed for children ages 3 through kindergarten, using puppets, books, stories and songs to create a love of books and reading readiness.
Wee Read is an abbreviated story time lasting only 20 minutes at 9:30 and 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. It is designed for children younger than 3, using short stories, big books and flannel-board stories and puppets, song and finger plays. An adult is asked to accompany children in attendance.