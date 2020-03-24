ASHLAND – The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will remain closed to the public through April 30, according to a press release. All museum activities including field trips, groups tours, rentals and volunteer work are cancelled or postponed.
The museum has been closed now since March 17 in response to the threat surrounding the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“To date, no one with the museum staff has tested positive for the coronavirus and to our knowledge, we had no visitors infected with the virus, visit prior to our temporary closure,” said Jeff Cannon, executive director of the museum. “This is a difficult time for our industry, but remaining closed is the responsible and necessary step for us to take at this time.”
According to a press release, the museum is preparing a series of virtual tours and educational programming to be shared via their website and social media channels beginning March 30.
Information and updates regarding upcoming museum events will be available at sacmuseum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.