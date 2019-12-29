Student leaders announced at NCTA

CURTIS — Aggies who participate in student clubs and campus organizations have a voice in leadership at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
The NCTA Student Senate is comprised of the representatives of the 20 clubs and teams at the agricultural campus, said KayLee Rasmussen of Burwell, Student Senate president.
“Each of the clubs or teams sends a first-year and second-year student to serve on the senate,” said Rasmussen, an animal science major who is secretary of the Aggies Shotgun Sports Team.
The Senate reorganized this fall with officers coordinating projects and campus meetings with their new Senate faculty sponsor Mary Rittenhouse, chair of the Agribusiness Management Systems division.
2019-2020 officers are:
President: KayLee Rasmussen, Burwell, second year representative for Shotgun Sports Team
Vice President: Sarah Campbell, Omaha, first year representative for Student Technicians of Veterinary Medicine Association
Secretary: Aileen Reynosa, Lexington, first year representative of Safari Club
Treasurer: Nicole Wright, LeRoy, Kansas, first year representative for Women in Ag
“I am looking forward to working with these campus leaders this next semester,” Rittenhouse said. “I know they have great ideas going forward for helping students make the best of their individual experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.