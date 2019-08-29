Mid-Plains Community College will offer a series of workshops this fall in an effort to help save lives.
The Question, Persuade, Refer training takes about 1½ hours to complete.
Its intent is to help participants understand how to talk about suicide, identify the signs of suicidal thoughts and feel more comfortable engaging with someone who may be thinking about suicide.
“The stigma surrounding suicide is powerful, and therefore, suicidal people are often reluctant to ask for help,” said Dr. Brian Obert, MPCC area dean of student life. “Most people who attempt suicide do not want to die. Often, they want their lives to change, but do not know how to get help, or are afraid to ask for help. We want to prepare people to provide that assistance.”
There is no cost to attend the trainings. Those interested can call any campus location to register or for more information.