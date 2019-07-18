Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department in McCook has been notified of a cluster of Influenza B cases in the nine-county health district. Influenza is highly contagious and is caused by the influenza virus, according to a press release from the health department.
The virus is spread from person to person primarily through droplets, which are released when an infected person coughs or sneezes. SWNPHD recommends regular handwashing, covering your cough, staying home when you are sick with a fever and getting a flu shot each year as prevention methods, the release said.
“Although influenza is less common during the summer months, it does continue to circulate here in Nebraska and nationwide” said Melissa Propp, RN, surveillance nurse. “Influenza is most often seen during the months of October through May.”
Symptoms of influenza may include a sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, dry cough or muscle aches. Illness may last several days to a week or more before recovery. The flu may be especially serious for small children, the elderly and people with diabetes, heart, lung or kidney diseases.
There is an increased risk of getting influenza A during county fair season as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Swine influenza is a respiratory disease of pigs caused by type A influenza viruses that regularly cause outbreaks of influenza in pigs. While rare, human infections with influenza viruses that usually spread in pigs do occur and can be serious. Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after visiting animal exhibits.
For more information, contact SWNPHD at 308-345-4223. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. The SWNPHD offices are at 404 W. Tenth St., one block north of Arby’s, in McCook, and 501 Broadway Ave., Imperial. Information can also be found at swhealth.ne.gov or on Facebook and Twitter.