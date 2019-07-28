Sunflowers can be magical

Sunflowers are a bright and cheerful addition to any garden. They are native to North America and can be grown easily in your landscape. Sunflowers can be grown for cut flowers, for seed or for edible roots. Sunflowers can be annual (live for just one year) or perennial (live for several years). Giant sunflowers can be 10 to 15 feet tall, while shorter sunflowers are only 3 to 4 feet tall. Tuberous sunflowers, known as “Jerusalem artichokes” or “sunchokes” are planted from tubers in early spring.
Sunflowers should be planted in a location where they will receive at least six to eight hours of sun. All types need regular water until established. Soak the soil thoroughly, then allow it to dry somewhat before reapplying more water. Keep the soil free of weeds to reduce competition. You can prepare your soil before planting by adding 3 to 4 inches of compost and till it into the ground. If you want to add fertilizer, use a product with numbers like 5-10-5, 4-12-4, or similar. Growing sunflowers and learning how to plant sunflower seeds outdoors is an easy beginning gardening project for kids of all ages. Sunflowers are one of the easiest flowers to plant from seed directly into the earth. They quickly grow into large magical flowers that kids love to admire and enjoy. Grow them in a circle to make a sunflower house, a garden playhouse or fort, for even more outdoor fun. And watch for the pollinators to arrive, an added bonus.
Bringing part of your garden inside to enjoy in your home is always a perk. I love to use cut flowers in my home and if you have planned well, there will be many choices blooming each season to enjoy. Cut sunflowers in the early morning with pruning shears or a sharp knife. Bring a bucket of lukewarm water out with you and plunge each stalk you cut into it. Here is a homemade vase solution to keep flowers from your garden looking their best:
Lemon-lime soda mixture
1 part lemon-lime soda
¼ teaspoon of household bleach
3 parts warm water
Perennial sunflowers (Helianthus spp.), like their annual sunflower cousins, have a cheerful yellow bloom. They are typically smaller both in flower and stature, although some are still quite tall. They generally begin blooming in July-September, then continue well into October and sometimes even November.
Finches and chickadees love seeds of perennial sunflowers. As a group, they prefer good, full sun and a moist, sandy soil and usually require some room, as they can become tall. They typically have both opposite leaves (on lower part of the stem) and alternate leaves (just below flower clusters).
Helianthus decapetalus, thin-leaved sunflower or ten-petaled sunflower, blooms from July through October. It likes full or part sun, prefers sandy soil and grows from 2 to 5 feet tall, depending on circumstances. Helianthus divaricatus, or woodland sunflower, is a good sunflower candidate for less sunny locations, as its name implies. It prefers less moisture than other sunflowers, preferring dry to moist soil. Helianthus angustifolius, swamp sunflower, has a pointy-petaled, yellow, daisy-like bloom with a dark center. Swamp sunflower prefers moist, sandy soil of average fertility.
Butterflies visit these flowers, and if you let them go to seed, birds devour seed heads. Once established, a single clump can take command of 6 to 9 square feet of space in a garden, so plan accordingly. Swamp sunflower typically grows 5-7 feet tall and is somewhat vulnerable to slumping over during heavy rain, but if you cut it back in midsummer, you should be able to keep it more compact and eliminate any need for staking.
It’s not a Helianthus by name, but Helen’s flower, Helenium autumnale, is in the sunflower family. Also referred to as common sneezeweed, it has anything-but-common wedge-shaped petals that are broadest at the tip. To add to the curiosity, each petal has three teeth at the tip, making it one of the most interesting textures found in a yellow, daisy-like flower.
For additional information or questions about perennials, the community gardening project and the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.