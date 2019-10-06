Cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. More than 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Donated blood is a lifesaving gift most healthy people can give, according to a press release from the American Red Cross.
Miss Kool Aid Days Outstanding Teen Gabriella Wagner and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Dance Factory, 1620 E. Fourth St., Suite 116B, to help those with cancer and many others who need blood.
To make an appointment or to learn more, call the studio at 308-532-4720, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “dancefactory” or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
