Conservation Nebraska’s Common Ground program is inviting the public to “A More Sustainable You in 2020” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. 4th St. “A More Sustainable You in 2020” shows you an easy way to live more sustainably and reduce your carbon footprint.
People who attend will make reusable products that can be taken home. This event is free and open to the public. Snacks and drinks are provided.
Reducing one’s waste is critical today and there are many simple things you can do to reduce your waste, such as taking your own bags to the store, using reusable products and less disposable and donating clothes instead of throwing them out, according to a press release.
For more information, contact Elysia Olguin, AmeriCorps Conservation director, at 308-539-2760 or eolguin@neconserve.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.