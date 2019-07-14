Sutherland FBLA competes at Nationals

In April, the team of Morgan Burke and Colin Hoatson, and Bonnie Naughtin all of Sutherland’s Future Business Leaders of America program placed first in their respective events: hospitality and tourism, and health care administration at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Omaha. Placing first qualified all three for Nationals in San Antonio, Texas, June 28-July 3, where Hoatson and Burke placed seventh in hospitality and tourism.
“These students represented Sutherland Public School, Sutherland and the state of Nebraska very well,” a press release from the school said.
The students have been raising money for the San Antonio trip since April and have one fundraising event remaining. Fun in the Sun Kayak Predictor Paddle will be Aug. 3. Check out the race website for further details and to register: raceroster.com/events/2019/24698/fbla-fun-in-the-sun-kayak-predictor-paddle or search for the Facebook page: Sutherland FBLA Predictor Paddle 2019.