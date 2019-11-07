The junior class at Sutherland Public Schools is hosting the monthly breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post No. 208, 130 S. Maple St., Sutherland.
The junior class has scheduled a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle, according to a press release.
Suggested donation is a minimum $6 for adults and children 6 and older. Children 5 and younger eat free.
