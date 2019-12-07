The Sutherland United Methodist Church will be hosting its 16th annual Cookie Walk and Bake Sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
A wide variety of holiday goodies will be available for purchase by the pound. All proceeds go to the Hershey/Sutherland Food Pantry. Complimentary coffee and cider will be served.
For more information, contact Jan Dancer at 308-386-4777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.