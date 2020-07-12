Sweet Saloon pre-orders start Monday

The Sweet Saloon will accept pre-orders for cinnamon rolls online beginning July 13. Purchases can be made at mpcc.edu/sweetsaloon with a credit or debit card or by mailing in an order form.
The North Platte Community College Lady Knights Volleyball Team hosts the Sweet Saloon each year during Nebraskaland Days. However, this year will be slightly different due to cancellations and changes regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
All orders must be made online or by mail. They can be picked up Aug. 5-6 at the McDaid Gym, 1002 East E St., between 7-10 a.m. Order forms are available at the Do-It Center, Westfield Pharmacy, Sports Shoppe and the Welcome Center on NPCC’s South Campus. The cost is $18 per dozen for online orders or mail in orders.
Team members, coaches and volunteers spend days baking “melt-in-your-mouth” cinnamon rolls, the proceeds from which supplement volleyball scholarships.
NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall is excited to put on the fundraiser again this year for the volleyball program.
“Although it will look slightly different with only the one pickup location, we still wanted to make it happen but a simpler fashion this year,” said McCall. “The community always does a great job supporting us through this fundraiser, and we are looking forward to making the cinnamon rolls again this year.”
Questions can be directed to McCall at 308-535-3732.
