McCOOOK — Flu season is just around the corner. Now is the perfect time to consider getting flu shots done before influenza begins to circulate in the health district.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department is offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in October, according to a press release. Anyone 2 months and older are invited to get their vaccinations. Walk-ins are welcome.
Locations include:
» Hayes Center: 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Hayes Center Elementary Cafeteria, 318 Daniels Ave.
» Curtis: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Medicine Valley High School, 303 Crook Ave.
» Trenton: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Hitchcock County High School Library, 312 W. Third St.
» Ogallala: 12:30-1:30 p.m. MT, Oct. 17, Prairie View Elementary School, superintendent’s office, 801 East O St.
» McCook: daily, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 404 W. 10th St. (one block north of Arby’s).
Other locations: check with your local health care provider.
Call to schedule an appointment as these clinics are usually busy. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment.
Children with no insurance, underinsured, Medicaid, Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or underinsured may also qualify for state funded vaccine.Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and DHHS funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the free vaccine.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. You can follow the department on Facebook and Twitter or view the website, at swhealth.ne.gov. Call 308-345-4223 or stop by the office.
