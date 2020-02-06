Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in February. Anyone two months and older are invited to get their vaccinations. Walk-ins are welcome.
Locations include:
» Curtis: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Medicine Valley High School, 303 Crook Ave.
» Hayes Center: No clinic.
» Trenton: No clinic.
» Ogallala: No clinic.
» McCook: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, 404 W. 10th St.
Other locations: check with your local health care provider.
Priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment by calling 308-345-4223. The new 2020 clinic schedule is available at swhealth.ne.gov and at local school offices.
Children with no insurance, under-insured, Medicaid, Native American or Native Alaskan qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or under-insured may also qualify for state funded vaccine. Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and DHHS funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223. Both state-funded and private vaccines are available at these clinics. Insurance billing and cash or credit card payment options are available to those who do not qualify for the free vaccine.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.