McCOOK — Vaccine preventable diseases are on the rise in Nebraska and in the United States. Please check your family’s shot records to be sure everyone is up to date.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department will be offering Vaccines for Children at public clinics in September. Anyone 2 months and older is invited to get their vaccinations. Walk-ins are welcome.
Locations include:
» Ogallala: 12:30-1:30 p.m. MT Thursday, Prairie View Elementary School, superintendent’s office, 801 East O St.
» McCook: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, 404 W. 10th St. (one block north of Arby’s).
Other locations: check with your local health care provider.
Call to schedule an appointment as these clinics are usually busy. Walk-in’s are welcome, but priority will be given to those with a scheduled appointment.
Children with no insurance, underinsured, Medicaid, Native Americans or Native Alaskans qualify for the state-funded vaccine. Adults who are uninsured or underinsured may also qualify for state-funded vaccine. Vaccines for Children is funded in whole with federal and DHHS funds. Call the office for qualifications at 308-345-4223.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. You can follow the department on Facebook and Twitter or view the website at swhealth.ne.gov. Call 308-345-4223 at the office in McCook, 404 W. 10th St.
