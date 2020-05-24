I’ve always been proud of my heritage.
My namesake, Susan Koleszarik, arrived at Ellis Island in 1921. She and her son Miklos had come over from Hungary to join Susan’s husband, Istvan — though here, they called him Stephen.
She was my great-grandmother on my dad’s side. “Honest as the day was long,” my dad tells me.
Miklos became ill on the ship and died on Ellis Island while in quarantine.
The fact that Susan made the choice to leave Hungary for a better life, only to lose her first-born son in the process, has always made my heart ache. But the strength she exhibited then and later in life has always made me proud to share a name with her.
Miklos would not be the only child Susan and Stephen would bury.
It wasn’t until I began doing more research on their second child, Stephen Jr., that I realized how much more I had to be proud of.
I’d known since I was young that Great-Uncle Steve died during World War II, when his plane was shot down over France.
But beyond that, he was just a vague figure who died before I met him, like both of my grandfathers. He just seemed so distant, part of a different generation and a different era.
When I moved to North Platte a couple years ago, I’d been eager to find out whether he passed through the famous North Platte Canteen.
So, I started digging.
I found him listed on the American Air Museum in Britain’s website and obtained a copy of his IDPF, individual deceased personnel file, from historian and researcher William Beigel. Beigel wrote a book on the repatriation of WWII dead, which included Steve.
What I didn’t know was that he was 21 when he died, three years younger than I am now; I didn’t know he was small and slight, well suited for the tail-gunning position Dad said he had; and I didn’t know he had a violin in his personal effects. According to my Grandma Goldie, his little sister, he loved to play the banjo and the fiddle. According to the senior picture of him I later found, he also played guitar.
Less than two weeks after he turned 18 in May 1941, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Less than a month later, that would become the United States Army Air Forces, a precursor to our Air Force today.
In his IDPF, we found Steve had crisscrossed the U.S. in his time with the Army. Imagine that — a Hungarian coal miner’s son from rural Pennsylvania spending time out in California, Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky. I’m still trying to parse out what he did in each place, but eventually he did end up at Godman Field, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, as part of the 574th Squadron in the 391st Bombardment Group.
He’d go even farther in January 1944, to Essex, England, where he was stationed at Royal Air Force Matching. It turns out that there’s a plaque in the town’s church dedicated to the men of the 391st Bombardment Group.
I also didn’t know that his squadron provided support at the Battle of Normandy. A website dedicated to his group, 391bombgroup.org.uk, confirmed that bit of information.
The crew Steve was part of, piloted by Lt. William Callison, was one of 16 dispatched at 3:43 a.m. on June 6, 1944, to the Benerville Coastal Defenses, which protected the Sword Beach landing site. Unfortunately, according to the crew loading lists, the weather was cloudy and cold, resulting in such poor visibility that nearly all aircraft were forced to turn back. Only the pathfinder was able to find and bomb the target.
On many crew loading lists, Steve is listed as an FE and EG interchangeably — flight engineer and engineer-gunner. The crew mostly flew a Martin B-26 Marauder called “Vivacious Veronica,” later shortened to just “Vivacious.”
She’d go down with the crew on Aug. 7, 1944.
At quarter to 6 that evening, 36 Marauders took off to attack an enemy railroad bridge in Nogent Le Roi, France. When the Marauders were about 120 miles away in Conde-sur-Noireau, they encountered heavy, intense and accurate anti-aircraft fire, according to the mission notes.
“Vivacious” was hit severely enough that her left wing broke off, and she went down burning around 7 p.m. in St. Honorine-La-Chardonne, a small village just southwest of Conde.
According to eyewitness testimony included in the IDPF, two men parachuted out of the plane — Staff Sgt. Joseph Hanzl and an unidentified crew member. Only Hanzl survived, and was taken as a prisoner of war. The other man was buried alone in a coffin.
The other crew members, including Steve, were found in and around the bomber, and were buried in a common grave.
But they weren’t forgotten: In 2004, a small monument was erected in the cemetery at St. Honorine-La-Chardonne, listing the crew of “Vivacious” and an RAF pilot who had crashed before them. The men “fell on the territory of the commune for our freedom.”
The 391st Bombardment Group went on to provide support to ground troops in St. Lô on July 25, 1944.
The crew was listed as missing in action, and it wasn’t until 1946 that the families of the men received confirmation of their death.
My grandma remembers that day — she rode her bike two miles to the post office to pick up the telegram that informed Great-Grandma Susan that Steve had been killed in action. After reading that her big brother was indeed gone, 15-year-old Goldie couldn’t get back onto her bike, and pushed it the two miles home.
It would be another two years before Steve would come home. Included in his IDPF is the correspondence between Susan and the quartermasters in charge of his remains. As many things involving the government, it was steeped in bureaucracy, made more complicated by the fact that Susan had to take care of where Steve would go. Her husband, after years of working in the Pennsylvania coal mines, was stricken by black lung and considered an invalid. Eventually, Steve came to rest at the Baltimore National Cemetery, where my parents and I visited him on a trip in 2010.
Then 14, I didn’t really know much about him and didn’t understand the extent of his sacrifice.
Now, older and (perhaps) wiser, I’d like to go back, to give thanks to the quiet young man who played violin and helped defend us, and who gave me yet another reason to be proud of my heritage.
