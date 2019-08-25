Tea tins are hot collectibles

I hope I am not repeating myself lately on certain subject areas, but if I am, I apologize ahead of time. I have covered advertising coffee tins and other tins through the years, but this is such a special tin in my photo this week that I thought you tea drinkers might enjoy seeing vintage tea tins as well. This particular tin is probably from the 1930s but I’m not absolutely sure. I believe the E. B. Millar & Company (Chicago & Denver) was established in the late 1880s, but again online info differed a bit. I love this tin as it has a neat paper label with so much information on it. It is one of those paper labels that wrap around the tin and is glued on. It measures 3½-inches wide by 4-inches tall.
The fun part about any of these older tins — compared to newer advertising — is we have a bit of history as well as how to brew tea the proper way. It definitely specifies that one should “Never Boil Tea” and use one teaspoonful of leaves for each cup of tea brewed. It mentions to use “furiously boiling water” and to let it steep for four minutes and then to pour this into another heated cup or teapot! Included on the label printed in color are pictures of a “Happy May-Day Tea Picker.” This “May-Day Brand Uncolored Japan Tea by the E-B-Miller & Company, Chicago-Denver” tin is one half pound in net weight. They did make a bit larger tin also. The can itself has been coated with a brass layer but my tin is well used and some of the finish or coating has been worn off through the years.
The avid advertising and/or tins collector would definitely be interested in something similar to these cute collectibles and/or antiques. It’s just another one of many examples of what you may find when online shopping or visiting your favorite antique shops. The key part of this item is the condition of the label. Of course, if it is found without a label, we would never be able to prove it is a May-Day tea tin because there is absolutely no other printing or embossed info anywhere else on it. The measurements may fit other name brands but proving it would be a different story entirely.
I know it is a prime time of summer to be out looking through the garage and yard sales being advertised, and it’s definitely a good time to watch the antique shops as they are bringing in lots of recent purchases or treasures. Just a friendly reminder to check in with your local antique shops and see the latest additions to their booths in consignment shops and their own shops. The true collector is pretty diligent in the hunt for the rare or unique items to add to their private collections.
There are so many different companies through the years which have produced all kinds of grocery items — and even some of today’s business labels will become collectible in the future. However, we are such a throwaway world today that I doubt if many plastic or paper items will survive very long. It seems that most everything we buy or find on the market today is to be recycled and not just thrown away, which is good for the world but tough on collectors. Although, in reality, our antique or vintage items today should really increase in value during the next 30, 50 or more years. It’s just something to consider for the would-be collectors today.
I really do hope that people realize the true collectors and antique dealers are actually preserving our history in so many ways. Take a moment and ponder that statement as we know that it takes a certain kind of person to hunt for treasures of yesteryear. It takes a lot of miles and many road trips through our lifetimes to actually acquire and invest in these items. Please remember also how many hours it takes a collector or dealer to find out necessary information. I have been antiquing and learning about collectibles for the past (almost) 50 years now. It doesn’t seem possible that I have been doing it that long. My, how time flies. I think I am fitting into that antique time frame myself.
Please don’t forget about my “What’s it Worth” antique classes from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, now at Wild Bill’s, 1000 S. Jeffers St. For more information, call me at 308-530-4572.
And, please visit your local antique shops soon — reminding the owners that you are definitely still interested in collecting and adding items to your already growing collections. Tell them that Judy sent you! Have a great week, everyone.