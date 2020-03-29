Lincoln, Logan and McPherson beef weigh-Ins are canceled for this weekend due to COVID-19 virus. You may pick-up 4-H tags at the Extension Office. Please call the Extension Office at 308-532-2683 before coming so they can set them out on the porch because the office is closed to the public. All face to face Extension meetings are cancelled through May 9.
