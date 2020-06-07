Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department and TestNebraska is hosting three test events in southwest Nebraska this week. The free testing is open to all individuals from the nine-county health district and neighboring Nebraska county residents.
» Wednesday: Red Willow County Fairgrounds, 1412 W. Fifth St., McCook.
» Thursday: Chase County Emergency Management Building, 1215 Grant St., Imperial.
» Friday: Keith County Old Roads Buildings, 1501 W. Fifth St., Ogallala.
Testing runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at each location.
