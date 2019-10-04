LINCOLN — The Texas Tenors, with an Emmy Award-winning PBS special and Billboard chart-topping albums, will perform at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
Tickets to the Texas Tenors start at $28 for adults and $14 for youths. To purchase tickets, visit liedcenter.org, call 402-472-4747 or visit the ticket office at 301 N. 12th St, Lincoln.
The Texas Tenors have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, including a 24-city tour in the United Kingdom; performances in Shanghai, China; and collaborations with some of the most prestigious symphonies in the U.S. They were recently named the No. 10 Classical Artist in the world, according to Billboard magazine. With a songbook from Bruno Mars to Puccini, group members Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher treat audiences to a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music, according to a press release.
The Texas Tenors have also been featured entertainers on NBC’s “Today” show, Hallmark’s “Home and Family” and the 28th annual Cinematheque Awards honoring Matthew McConaughey. They’ve performed at NBA games, the PBR World Championships in Las Vegas and a variety of charity events. Collins, Hagen and Fisher promote awareness for organizations including ChildFund International, Homes For Our Troops and The Mission Project.
