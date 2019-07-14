Nebraska Extension and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will partner together to teach youth ages 9-18 years old at the 4th Annual Agronomy Youth Field Day in Curtis. The participants will have hands-on experiences to learn the science of agronomy and Nebraska crops. The educational event will be Aug. 7 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Educational Center, 404 E. Seventh St., Curtis
A team of seven Nebraska Extension educators specializing in cropping/ water systems, or 4-H youth development along with a NCTA agronomy professor will share research-based information with the students from across Nebraska.
The six-hour field day is a great opportunity for youth to gain important life skills while learning about careers in science and agronomy, irrigation and mechanized agriculture. The hands-on field activities (for all ages) will focus on crop scouting, weed science and application, crop nutrition, plant breeding, irrigation scheduling, rooting depth and water movement, equipment technology, precision farming and center-pivot irrigation technology.
The interactive sessions will be organized in two tracks: one for ages 9-11 years and one for ages 12-18 years. The sessions include field, laboratory and classroom activities.
Register online by Aug. 2 at go.unl.edu/agronomyyouthfieldday.
For more information, contact Nebraska Extension Frontier County at 308-367-4424 or email Kathy Burr at kathy.burr@unl.edu.