Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&