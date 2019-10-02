The 17th annual G.R.E.E.N. fundraising event for the North Platte Catholic Schools is planned Oct. 19 at the Ramada by Wyndham.
Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now is the largest single event of the year for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust, which works year round to generate over $600,000 for McDaid and St. Patrick schools. G.R.E.E.N. features a silent auction, a live auction, gourmet dinner and drinks, games and multiple chances at cash prizes.
The G.R.E.E.N. “Lucky Lotto” offers three different cash prizes ($5,000, $3,000, $1,000), according to a press release from the Endowment-Trust. Lotto tickets are $100 each, and only 200 will be sold. G.R.E.E.N. guests can also play the Irish Heads or Tails game for a chance at another $1,000 cash prize, and purchase tickets for chances to go home with a fully stocked “spirit wagon.” Because they were such a hit last year, the G.R.E.E.N. event committee is excited to welcome back the dueling piano group Fun Pianos! for entertainment.
In the release, Endowment Director Wendy Dodson said the public is welcome to attend. She said the event is not only an important fundraiser, but also an opportunity to provide an entertaining evening of fellowship for all in the North Platte community.
“The endowment is extremely thankful for the generosity of local businesses and individuals who have donated and sponsored auction items and underwritten the cash prizes,” she said. “This event couldn’t happen without the support of our community and a large group of volunteers.”
Over the past 17 years, nearly $2 million has been raised through the G.R.E.E.N. event for the North Platte Catholic Schools. These funds have been designated to a teacher retirement fund, general operations of McDaid and St. Patrick’s, school improvement projects and tuition assistance for students.
To make a reservation, call or visit the endowment office at 308-534-5939 or 601 S. Tabor Ave. on the North Platte Catholic Schools campus. Tickets are $75 per person, and include dinner, drinks and entertainment. Event tickets may also be purchased online at bidpal.net/green2019. Lucky Lotto tickets are $100 each and can be purchased in advance or during the event. You do not have to be present to win.
