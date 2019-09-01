LINCOLN — The 12th Annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference will be Oct. 29-30 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, and will feature experts from across the country and the state.
Tuesday will include an update from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, panels highlighting the state’s view of wind energy, how commercial and industry buyers are changing the renewables marketplace, and a policy and legislative update from Nebraska state senators.
Tuesday will also include a luncheon with Nebraska public power CEOs.
Wednesday’s programming will feature sessions regarding the state of the national solar industry, the changing economics of battery storage, the usage of drones in renewable energy, breakout sessions on decommissioning and repowering, and a panel with UNL Renewable Energy researchers.
The conference schedule can be found at the Nebraska WSC Conference Agenda website, nebraskawsc.com.
In addition to the scheduled programming, the conference will feature an exhibitors’ tradeshow including governmental agencies, nonprofit organizations, vendors, developers, and more, according to a press release.
Conference Chair John Hansen urges attendees to take advantage of the Oct. 1 Early Bird registration discount.
Registration rates are as follows:
» Early Bird Registration (prior to Oct. 1): $125.
» Standard Registration (Oct. 1-28): $175.
» Day-of-Conference Registration (Oct. 29-30): $200.
» Student Registration (anytime): $65.
The Wind & Solar Conference has a room block at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. The deadline to reserve a room is Oct. 1, and the reservation includes a $114 per night room rate and free parking.
Reservations can be made at Nebraska WSC Registration Information or by calling the Cornhusker Marriott at (402) 474-7474 and referencing the Wind & Solar Conference.