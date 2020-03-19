Weather Alert

...HARSH WINTER WEATHER HEADING FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL SWEEP INTO WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY. RAIN WILL CHANGE TO SNOW AND BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES. STRONG WINDS WILL ACCOMPANY THE SNOW AND BY FRIDAY MORNING, WIND CHILL READINGS WILL LIKELY BE BELOW ZERO. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...RAIN CHANGING TO SNOW ACCOMPANIED BY STRONG WINDS IS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. SUBZERO WIND CHILL READINGS ARE LIKELY FRIDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIVESTOCK SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&