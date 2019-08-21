Cody Park Rides and Concessions plans two special events this weekend: “The Greatest Show” theme night is Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and on Saturday a puppy photo competition will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday’s event will feature music, games, prizes and fun inspired by the movie musical “The Greatest Showman,” according to a Cody Park flyer.
All day Saturday, people are encouraged to bring their dog and have a member of the Cody Park staff take a picture, according to a Cody Park flyer. Voting on the pictures will occur on Facebook from 8 a.m. Aug. 25 until 8 a.m. Aug. 28, according to the flyer.
The winner will receive a $5 Cody Park and Concessions gift card as well as ice cream T-shirts for the owner and the dog, the flyer said.