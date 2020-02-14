The Flat Rock Irregulars and the North Platte Downtown Association are seeking participants for the ninth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, starting at A and Dewey streets and ending at Sixth Street. Lineup is at 9:30 a.m. in the city parking lot at A Street and Bailey Avenue.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to join the Flat Rock Irregulars for coffee and Irish music, according to the band’s website.
Parade entry forms are available at flatrockirregulars.com and should be returned to parade@flatrockirregulars.com or St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 1110 W. Third St., North Platte, NE 69101.
