A reception on Sunday revealed the public’s choice for this year’s 1 Book 4 North Platte: “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean
The primary subject of the book is a fire that destroyed 400,000 books and damaged 700,000 more in the main branch of the Los Angeles Public Library on April 29, 1986, and shut the library down for seven years, according to a press release from the committee.
Although the catastrophic fire was the largest library fire in the history of the United States, there was very little publicity about the fire because it occurred at the same time as the disaster at the nuclear reactor in Chernobyl.
The book is much more than a factual account of the fire. Orlean also introduces the reader to people who made the library what it is and she provides insight into the history not only of the Los Angeles Public Library but also the cultural history of libraries in general. Moreover, the book is a mystery because arson was suspected.
In the National Book Review, Ann Fabian wrote, “‘The Library Book’ is a book for every reader and every writer. It’s a masterful tribute to libraries, and even better, it has a plot and a story line.”
It was chosen as a New York Times Notable Book in 2018 and has been a New York Times Best Seller.
“We are grateful to all the people who nominated books and to all who voted. ‘The Library Book’ will appeal to any reader who loves books and libraries,” said Sherry Polk, a member of the committee, said.
The committee also includes Connie Brittan, Brenda Robinson, Connie Ruhlman, Phyllis Swigart and Kathy Fowler from Wallace.
This year the committee assembled book kits which include six books, discussion questions and related articles. The kits can be checked out from Connie Brittan by calling her at 530-5744. She will deliver them, or they can be picked up. Each group may check out a kit for a month. Books may be purchased from Sherry Polk at 534-9342 for $12.
