For as long as I can remember, I’ve had a love/hate relationship with purses.
Although men don’t understand it, most of us women like to change them out frequently. Sometimes we do it for fashion, sometimes for color but mostly we look for change because of their size.
You see, there is the duffle bag of a purse that we sometimes carry so one can fit all of our wares and necessities in it, up to and including a compact car.
The problem with the oversized bag is that I tend to toss everything under the sun in there, thinking that it might be handy to have everything on my person, up to and including safety pins, Band-Aids and a healthy snack.
Before long, my back is aching, I’m leaning to the right to offset the weight and I’ve developed arms like a lumberjack.
Worse yet, with this hefty purse, I can’t find a stinking thing. Therefore a person, such as myself, will hold the oversized suitcase of a bag on the side and give it a little shake as I blindly rummage the bottom looking for a penny while a sales clerk and a long line of customers wait.
Normally after a brief stint with the big handbag, I opt for the organizer purse. That little gem usually has no less that 15 little pockets. There is a place for everything and everything is in its place.
Oftentimes there is one zippered section for sunglasses, another for nail clippers and other sections specially designed to hold everything from your hand cream to your cellphone.
I like to take a step back and appreciate the organized purse for a moment or two. My appreciation usually lasts until I remember that I have a bad memory and now have no idea which zippered pocket is housing my car keys.
What I need to do is to make a mental note to remind me that people with bad memories can’t carry multiple-pocket purses.
Then, there is the actual small purse. The cute little number that will hold your credit card, ChapStick and if you’re lucky, will stow your cellphone.
I ignorantly took such a purse on a weeklong family vacation. Thinking that I didn’t want be loaded down with a satchel and remembering other such excursions when my family of men would use me and my oversized bag as a pack mule, I went with the minimal option.
I smiled with pride as I slung the sleek and lightweight pocketbook over my shoulder after we parked at the airport. I looked at fellow travelers who were loaded down with large bags and felt relief with the freedom I was about to enjoy.
In fact, I was happy right up until the moment when I realized that I would have to keep my cellphone in my pocket and my sunglasses on my face.
For a week I went around like that. I had nowhere to keep a pack of gum, very little space for my Kleenexes, and Lord knows I couldn’t begin to think of hauling a nail file.
That cute and useless little number went the way of the dodo upon our return and the very second we walked in the back door.
I now have me a brand new purse and I have to tell you, I think I nailed it this time. It’s large enough to hold all of my necessities yet small enough that I can simply sling it over my shoulder rather than drag it behind me on the ground. It’s light, it’s right and I think it’ll get me by.
Now if only I can remember where I put the darn thing.