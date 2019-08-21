Recently, when a darling and first-time pregnant mother asked me what to expect when it came to parenting, I was suddenly overwhelmed with thoughts.
“Well,” I responded as I pondered, “first of all, you should know that it can be irritating and children are oftentimes as naughty as puppies. Take one day, for example, when I needed to make a phone call. Being a seasoned parent, I did as any mother with an ounce of wisdom would do — I lectured the children, prayed for strength, then I took my phone and hid in the bedroom closet.
“As I crouched down in the dark corner, I did my best to listen to the voice on the other end while trying my darndest to ignore the sounds of a child on the other side of the door.
“Although I had told my cherished cherubs that I needed a minute to myself for this very important call, one of the little dears wouldn’t leave me alone.
“With shrieks and screams he shouted out pleas and banged on the door as if a wild boar had chased him there and I had locked his only exit.”
I then told the brand new mom, “You’ll ask for very little and you’ll receive even less. For years I hoped to return to a room and find it as clean as I’d left it. There was nothing that I wouldn’t have given to be able to enjoy a soda without a longing stare from a child who is limited to one per week and has already met his quota.
“As a mother, you’ll long to have an occasional pat on the back for all that you do and you should know that it’s never coming. It’s not that you’ll want to open the front door and see The Good Mom Committee standing there with a life-sized award of recognition, mind you. But a little appreciation for all of the car pools would certainly go a long way.
“Most of all, you’d give your last buck for a moment of pride that wasn’t interrupted with a moment of shame.
“Take a baseball game, for instance. One of my little dears was standing in the batter’s box while I beamed with pride. His pants were white, his shoes were tied and for the first time in two weeks, I’d actually been able to find the right baseball hat to go with the coordinating baseball uniform.
“As a mother, it was my shining moment.”
I then told her how some of the other mothers had toddlers that were being unruly, they had babies that were crying and an abundance of aggravating distractions. Meanwhile, I was enjoying a preschooler who was behaving and an 8-year-old who was about to connect with a baseball while sporting white pants and shoes that matched.
“Is that your son?” someone asked me from behind.
“Why yes, yes it is,” I replied, feigning modesty. “You know, I learned that if you soak their uniform pants in dishwasher soap that ...”
“Not that one,” she interrupted quite rudely, “the one over there relieving himself on a tree.”
The time that it takes to absorb that kind of information and turn one’s head toward the accused could not have taken more than a fraction of a second. Yet the wind stood still, the crowd became motionless and the world went silent as I turned and hoped to see a child of different lineage. I prayed that this little outside pottier would be taller, fatter and definitely someone else’s preschool child. Imagine my dismay at that very moment as he looked over his shoulder directly at me and exclaimed as he waved with his free hand, “Hi Mom!”
“My gosh,” the new young mother cried out, “it all sounds so unrewarding. I’m not sure I can endure all of this. Did you ever find out what your son wanted when he was beating on the door?”
“Yeah,” I said, as I remembered the look on my son’s sweet little face when I found him in the kitchen eating a bowl of Marshmallow Matey’s and asked him what he had wanted.
The little guy then jumped off his barstool, ran to embrace me and said that he had missed me and wanted a hug.
“And that,” I told the young and expecting mother, “is what makes it all worth while.”