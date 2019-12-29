The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships from qualified youth in Nebraska who have an interest in the beef industry. These scholarships will be awarded for the 2020-21 academic year and are provided through contributions received by the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, according to a press release.
Applications are available at nebraskacattlemen.org, or can be obtained by calling the NCF office at 402-475-2333.
The Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship awards a $10,000 scholarship to an outstanding college junior, senior or graduate-level student. Eligible students must be residents of Nebraska and be enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry-related degree. The scholarship will be awarded based on student need, Nebraska beef industry involvement (past achievements and future plans) and academics. Students will be required to complete the written application (due in the NCF office by Feb. 14, 2020) and finalists will be invited to an final interview with the selection committee.
NCF offers numerous other $1,000 minimum scholarships, awarded on the basis of academic achievement, beef industry involvement and goals/quality of application. This application is due into the NCF office by March 16, 2020. Scholarship recipients must be a high school senior or college student, have a “C” or higher grade point average, and be enrolled or intending to enroll full time in a college or university that offers a bachelor degree, an approved vocation or trade school, or a state accredited junior college. Refer to the application for complete selection requirements.
