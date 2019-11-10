LINCOLN — The Nebraskaland Foundation Board of Directors recently selected the individuals to be honored at the 2020 Statehood Day Banquet to be held on Feb. 29, 2020, in the State Capitol Rotunda.
Among those honored are Keith and Doris Olsen, who built their lives around farming and promoting agriculture in Nebraska. On their farm near Grant they raised a family, and connected with state, national and international leaders to promote agriculture. Keith Olsen served many years on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors and later on the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. He has been active in promoting agriculture focused state legislation and participated in key trade missions to several countries, the most notable being Cuba in 2005.
Jim and Susanne Blue, founders of Cedars Home for Children will also be honored alongside president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce David G. Brown.
Invitations for the 2020 Statehood Day Banquet will be sent out in January. For information about purchasing tables and individual tickets contact Marcie at 402-499-7897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.