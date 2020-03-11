The Telegraph office shares their favorite dips ahead of National Potato Chip Day

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, PANHANDLE, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&