The Telegraph office shares their favorite dips ahead of National Potato Chip Day

National Potato Chip Day is March 14, and what goes better with chips than dip? Being crowned the Chip Dip Champ, of course. Six Telegraph staffers shared their best dip recipes.
Readers can vote for their favorite through 3 p.m. Friday, March 13. The winner will be announced on March 14.
French Onion Dip
By Susan Szuch, digital editor
One 16 oz. container of plain Greek yogurt
One envelope of French onion soup mix
Dump the soup mix into the Greek yogurt and mix until it’s all combined. Let chill for at least an hour before serving with crinkle-cut potato chips.
French Onion Dip: Easy Mode
By Joan von Kampen, managing editor
Walk into a grocery store and purchase a tub of French onion chip dip. Purchase bag of chips, if necessary.
Take your items home.
Remove lid from dip. Open bag of chips. Enjoy.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
By Apryl Lee, creative services representative
Two 8-ounce packages of cream cheese
One 8-ounce package of sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup mayo
1 small can chopped jalapenos
1 small can chopped green chilis
1 package of bacon bits
Green onions (Optional)
Mix all together and bake until bubbling and enjoy.
Note: Apryl serves this with pretzels, but potato chips would work, too!
Not-Quite-a-Dip Cheese Ball
By Tyler Soper, copy editor
5 ounces dried beef, chopped
Two 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened
6 green onions, chopped
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon seasoned salt
Mix half the beef with the other ingredients in a bowl (you can add more of the latter two ingredients to taste), then shape into a ball and cover the outside with the rest of the dried beef.
Veggie Ranch Dip
By Carrie Cox, graphic designer
“This dip is our go-to, sometimes without the cream cheese.”
16 ounces sour cream
One 8-ounce container Philadelphia Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread
1 ounce packet Hidden Valley Original Ranch Salad Dressing and Seasoning Mix
Mix ingredients in medium bowl and chill for one hour. Serve with chips, veggies, pretzels, etc.
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
By Lesli Torres, advertising lead
2 cans chicken, drained
2 packages of cream cheese
1 cup ranch dressing
¾ cup Frank’s Red Hot sauce
1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
Heat chicken and hot sauce in skillet until it is heated through, and then stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing. Once combined, add to slow cooker and mix in shredded cheddar cheese (reserve ½ cup cheese to add to top once finished stirring). Heat on low until hot and bubbly. Serve with crackers, celery, vegetables.
