THEDFORD — The Thedford Art Guild will again hold its competitive open show where artist’s works will be on display from July 7 to July 26 at the Thedford Art Gallery in Thedford, north of the courthouse on Highway 2.
“This is the major fundraiser for our gallery, and we want to keep a semblance of normalcy during this COVID-19 crisis. The organizers of our fair are going ahead with fair, so we felt we should also go ahead as usual but of course using the DHM guidelines,” said Bridget Licking, president of the Thedford Art Guild.
“Our show is unique in that we separate the categories and award first to third in each of the categories, then an overall best of show is awarded, and that artist will receive a month long show in the Kiewitt room of our gallery as well as prize money. Entries for adults will be $5 each, and $2 for youth 12 and under. We have three categories in both divisions — art, photography and 3D. Any hanging piece we would prefer be hung with screw eyes and wire, but we will not turn any away.”
Entries are due at the Gallery by 3 p.m. on July 6. Entries can be dropped off at the artist’s convenience by calling Licking at 308-645-9073, or Paula Rhian, 308-645-2401. Entry forms will be at Ewoldt’s Grocery, can be emailed as well by calling Licking or emailing Terri Licking at twlicking@ymail.com. For further information, contact Licking.
