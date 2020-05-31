Roll of Excellence: 100-97% Semester/Quarterly GPA.

Honor Roll: 96-94% Semester/Quarterly GPA.

Honorable Mention: 93-90% Semester/Quarterly GPA.

Roll of excellence

12th grade

Connor Burns; Jared Inman; Jakob Schaefer.

11th grade

Anthony Benscoter; Rhiannon Painter.

10th grade

Cylee Jameson; Summar Schaefer.

9th grade

Bralee Jepsen; Tenley Rasmussen.

8th grade

Riggin Blumenstock; Brady Dahlberg; Layla Goshorn; Dayle Haake; LaTajanae Robinson.

7th grade

Brady Haake.

Honor roll

12th grade

Shelton Andersen.

11th grade

Grant Ahlstrom; Tyson Stengel.

10th grade

Trae Hickman.

8th grade

Chris Eggert; Zeb Wilde.

7th grade

Anna Clark; Karley Haake; Tori Quick.

Honorable mention

11th grade

Ariel Bryant; Colton Polenske; Lan Wilde.

10th grade

Parker Ballenger; Drew McIntosh; Dane Pokorny; Seth Scranton.

9th grade

Winter Benscoter; Kaden Haake

8th grade

Jacob Reiser; Lola Rowse; Brodie Stengel.

7th grade

Owen Blumenstock; Tyson Hickman; Keghan Schaefer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.