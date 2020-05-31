Roll of Excellence: 100-97% Semester/Quarterly GPA.
Honor Roll: 96-94% Semester/Quarterly GPA.
Honorable Mention: 93-90% Semester/Quarterly GPA.
Roll of excellence
12th grade
Connor Burns; Jared Inman; Jakob Schaefer.
11th grade
Anthony Benscoter; Rhiannon Painter.
10th grade
Cylee Jameson; Summar Schaefer.
9th grade
Bralee Jepsen; Tenley Rasmussen.
8th grade
Riggin Blumenstock; Brady Dahlberg; Layla Goshorn; Dayle Haake; LaTajanae Robinson.
7th grade
Brady Haake.
Honor roll
12th grade
Shelton Andersen.
11th grade
Grant Ahlstrom; Tyson Stengel.
10th grade
Trae Hickman.
8th grade
Chris Eggert; Zeb Wilde.
7th grade
Anna Clark; Karley Haake; Tori Quick.
Honorable mention
11th grade
Ariel Bryant; Colton Polenske; Lan Wilde.
10th grade
Parker Ballenger; Drew McIntosh; Dane Pokorny; Seth Scranton.
9th grade
Winter Benscoter; Kaden Haake
8th grade
Jacob Reiser; Lola Rowse; Brodie Stengel.
7th grade
Owen Blumenstock; Tyson Hickman; Keghan Schaefer.
