Did you know the number of former smokers in the United States has been higher than the number of current smokers since 2002? Are you ready to join the group of former smokers? Quitting can be intimidating, but free resources like the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, make it much easier.
This week, Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline and other partners across the state are teaming up for Cessation Week, according to a press release from SWNPHD. This week focuses on encouraging Nebraskans to quit tobacco and promoting available resources to help quit tobacco for good.
“Even if you have tried to quit in the past, but slipped up, you learned something from that experience, and that knowledge can be puttoward another try,” said Joy Trail, SWNPHD’s Tobacco Program manager.
Available resources include:
» Your doctor or health care provider.
» Individual, group or telephone counseling.
» Nicotine replacement therapy — either over the counter or prescription.
» Prescription, non-nicotine medications.
The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is offering a free two-week supply of nicotine replacement therapy to all qualified callers. Cessation counseling and medication are both effective for treating nicotine dependence, but combining the two has been shown to increase the success rate.
“By calling the Quitline, tobacco users have a whole team of support on their side,” Trail said. “You can get the tools you need to be successful by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW, talking with your healthcare provider, and building your support network.”
For help quitting, the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline is available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), and for Spanish services at 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569). Translation services are also available in more than 170 languages. For additional resources and to learn more about the free NRT promotion visit quitnow.ne.gov.
Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. For more information, visit swhealth.ne.gov, call 308-345-4223 or follow on Facebookand Twitter.
Handwashing key to good health
SWNPHD is encouraging everyone to review how they wash their hands, according to a release. Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps to take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Many diseases and conditions are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean running water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“With the start of cold and flu season, it is extremely important to follow the CDC handwashing recommendations to help you stay healthy,” said Melissa Propp, public health nurse with SWNPHD.
You should wash your hands any time they are visibly dirty, and in the following situations: before, during and after preparing food, before eating food, before and after caring for someone who is sick, before and after treating a cut or wound, after using the toilet, after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet, after blowing your nose, after coughing or sneezing into your hands, after touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste, after handling pet food or pet treats, and after touching garbage.
Here is a reminder on the most effective way to wash your hands:
» Wet your hands with warm water and add soap.
» Rub your hands together, making sure to scrub all areas.
» Scrub for a minimum of 20 seconds or sing/hum the “Happy Birthday” song twice.
» Rinse thoroughly, then dry your hands on a clean towel.
» Turn the faucet off with the towel, not your hand, to prevent recontamination.
Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to reduce the number of microbes on them in most situations. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.