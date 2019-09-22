Tristan Brott, Denise Wiese, and Sandra Williams are the newest employees at Sandhills State Bank in North Platte.
Brott is an assistant vice president and loan officer. He joined the North Platte branch following his graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in agribusiness with a minor in agronomy. Brott grew up on a farm in Keith County and graduated from Paxton High School.
Wiese will serve as vice president and branch manager of the North Platte branch. Wiese was previously employed at Bank of the West in North Platte as the senior service officer. Wiese has over 16 years of experience in the banking industry in both Nebraska and Colorado.
Williams is a personal banker. Williams joined the North Platte branch after previously working for a local insurance agency. With over 25 years of banking and insurance experience, Williams is a native of North Platte.
For more information about Sandhills State Bank, visit sandhillsstate.com.
