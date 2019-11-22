Three University of Nebraska at Kearney students from North Platte are in this week’s production of “I Love You Because.”
Seth D. Mavigliano portrays Austin and Maximus Tyberious portrays Jeff in the weekend production that continues tonight at 7 p.m. at Miriam Drake Theatre in the UNK Fine Arts Building. There is a 7 p.m. Saturday show as well as a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
Tiffany Hall of North Platte is the lighting director for the production.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for non-UNK students, seniors and UNK faculty and staff and free for UNK students with a valid student ID. For tickets, contact the box office at 308-865-8417 or boxoffice@unk.edu.
