LINCOLN — Ted Gill of Arapahoe, Les Mann of Wayne and Joe Starita of Lincoln will be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame during ceremonies Oct. 25 at the Nebraska Club, 233 S. 13th St., U.S. Bank Building, 20th Floor, in Lincoln.
The Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Nebraska Press Association and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, and honors those distinguished persons who have made significant contributions to journalism in their communities, the state or the nation. Since the first Hall of Fame ceremony in 1975, 112 honorees have been inducted.
A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m. Prior to the induction ceremony, the evening’s program includes “Nebraska Press Association v. Stuart: In Defense of the First Amendment,” presented by Carol Lomicky, Professor Emerita of Journalism from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and Chuck Salestrom of North Platte, retired vice president at Mid-Plains Community College.
Ted M. Gill
Ted Gill’s newspaper career has been marked by a commitment to the community and helping young journalists succeed in the newspaper profession.
In 1967, Ted and his wife, Cherridah, moved to Lexington, and opened a J.M. McDonald department store location. In the early 1970s, they began what friends called their “second career,” opening the Lexington office of the Tri-City Tribune. In 1974, the Gills purchased the Arapahoe Public Mirror and Holbrook Observer, beginning a new phase that would see Ted eventually publish the Elwood Bulletin, the Ravenna News, the Elgin Review and the Clay County News in Sutton.
Service to his community has always been a priority. He served as president of the Arapahoe Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Arapahoe Volunteer Fire Department and he has been the long time president of the Arapahoe Community Foundation, of which he still serves.
A dedicated member of the Nebraska Press Association and Nebraska Press Advertising Service, Ted served on the boards of both organizations and as president of each. In 2013, he was named recipient of the NPA’s highest honor, Master Editor-Publisher.
Les Mann
Les Mann began his journalism career as a staff member for The Lantern, the Pendleton, Oregon, high school newspaper in 1969 and pursued his passion for news throughout a long career, much of it in Nebraska. His professional life focused on community journalism in small cities that served as hubs to their wider rural communities. He received his B.S. degree from the University of Oregon School of Journalism in 1976.
Mann moved to Nebraska in 1980 to take a position as editor and then publisher of the Chadron Record after spending four years as managing editor of the Daily
News Democrat in Festus. While in Missouri he was an adjunct journalism instructor and student newspaper adviser at the Jefferson Junior College in Hillsboro.
In 1992, Mann and his wife Debra moved their family of four children to Wayne, to take a position as publisher and part-owner of the Wayne Herald. Mann also taught journalism courses at Wayne State College and eventually took a position as vice president and general manager of the Norfolk Daily News, where he worked until 2015. He retired from journalism in 2017 after serving as publisher of the Custer County Chief in Broken Bow.
Mann won numerous awards for reporting, personal column writing, photography, advertising, community service and tourism during his career. He served as president of the Nebraska Press Advertising Service and was a Nebraska Press Association Board Director.
Joe Starita
Joe Starita spent 14 years at The Miami Herald, where his investigative reporting won more than 20 regional and national awards, including a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in local reporting.
As author of three critically acclaimed books on Native Americans, one of which earned a second Pulitzer nomination, Starita has spoken at numerous book festivals and literary events throughout the country and has given more than 200 talks in Nebraska on Ponca Chief Standing Bear and Susan La Flesche, an Omaha Indian who became the nation’s first Native American doctor.
For the last 18 years, Starita has taught depth reporting classes at the University of Nebraska College of Journalism and Mass Communications, taking his students to do award-winning projects in Cuba, France and Sri Lanka. In 2017, he supervised a depth project investigating liquor sales in Whiteclay, which won the Robert F. Kennedy Humanities Foundation Grand Prize — the only time in the foundation’s 50-year history that the award went to a college entry.
In July 2011, Starita received the Leo Reano National Civil Rights award from the National Education Association for his work on behalf of Native Americans. In 2015, he started his “Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund” which each year awards five $1,500 scholarships to Native American high school graduates in Nebraska.
