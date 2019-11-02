Thrift Center for the Handicapped donates to Episcopal Church of Our Savior's weekly community meal

An unexpected donation provided vital funding for the Downtown Community Meal served weekly by the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in North Platte.
On Oct. 25, Bonnie Smith, board president for the Thrift Center for the Handicapped, presented a $1,000 check to Connie Edwards and the Rev. Mary Hendricks of Episcopal Church of Our Savior in support of the Downtown Community Meal.
The meal is served Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The church, at 203 W. Fourth St., houses the program and cooks the meal, but other area churches have contributed to its success, according to Hendricks, who is interim rector of the church.
Currently serving 80-100 people per week, the program provides a hot meal and a sense of community for those who attend, Hendricks said in a press release. The Downtown Community Meal is funded by contributions from individuals and area churches, and volunteers cook, serve and clean up after the meal.
The donation from Thrift Center for the Handicapped will help purchase food and eco-friendly paper goods.
The Thrift Center for the Handicapped sits across from the church on West Fourth Street. The Thrift Center is a nonprofit community organization created more than 30 years ago. All proceeds from the sale of lightly used household goods and clothing go to support people with disabilities living in North Platte. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. six days a week, and everyone working in the center is a volunteer.
Several times a year, they presents a check to a community organization that serves individuals with disabilities.
