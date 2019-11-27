ELWOOD — After all the helpings of grace, gratitude and gravy this Thanksgiving, Thrivent members and the community are joining together for Giving Tuesday on Tuesday. The Thrivent Member Network, Rocky Mountain Region is teaming up with L2 for Kids, a Nebraska-based nonprofit organization that buys new school clothes for kids as a way to show them that someone cares. On Tuesday, Thrivent Member Network, Rocky Mountain Region will match $1 for every $2 raised, up to $20,000, according to a press release from the company.
Giving Tuesday is an excellent opportunity for people to get out, volunteer and give back to their community.
“We are excited to be able to bring together our members and the local community to support such a caring organization,” said Joe Wilken, consultant at Thrivent Financial. “L2 for Kids makes such a difference in the community by giving all children an opportunity to hold their head up high and gain self-confidence by providing new school clothes for the first day of school.”
Also, on Tuesday, L2 for Kids will be providing smoked ribs for sale, with a percentage of the proceeds benefitting the organization. You can find the smoked ribs ready to heat and eat at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
» Lexington: Plum Creek Market 1411 Plum Creek Parkway.
» North Platte: Platte River Mall 1000 South Dewey St.
» McCook: Walmart Parking Lot between 1902 West B St.
» Holdrege: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 1419 East Ave.
For more information about the rib sales, go to l2forkids.org or call 308-320-8333. For more information about Giving Tuesday, visit livegenerously.com.
All Thrivent members belong to a local organization called a Thrivent Member Network. The network provides a way for them to give back to their communities, congregations and causes they care about.
