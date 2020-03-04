The 32nd annual North Platte Bowling Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet will start at 5 p.m. on March 14 at the Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St.
During the event, Gary Suhr will be inducted into the North Platte Bowling Hall of Fame; Men’s, Women’s and Youth Bowler of the Year will be announced along with the winners of the Open, Women’s and Youth City Tournaments. Youth bowlers will receive awards for their bowling accomplishments in the past year.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with a choice of prime rib or shrimp for adults and chicken strips for children 12 and younger.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and are available at Wild Bills, 1100 S. Jeffers St., or by calling Meg Kirkland at 308-534-5823. Ticket sales will end Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.