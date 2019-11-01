Tickets will go on sale Nov. 11 for the on-stage production of “Into the Woods.”
The show is being produced by the North Platte Community College theater and music departments and the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 22-23, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 at the playhouse.
“Into the Woods” intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from childhood classics such as “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella.”
The plot follows a childless baker and his wife who are wanting to start a family, a witch who has cursed them and the interaction of various other storybook characters.
Ritch Galvan, NPCC theater instructor, will direct the play in North Platte. The music will be directed by Melissa Mitchell, and the orchestra will be directed by Sue McKain.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the Playhouse box office from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 11-15 and Nov. 18-22, online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com beginning Nov. 11 and at the door prior to any performance.
Admission is $18 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. Admission for children 16 and younger and high school students with an ID is $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
Free tickets will be available for MPCC students and employees at NPCC’s South Campus Welcome Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.