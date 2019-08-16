Tickets are now available for the 30th season of the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln. The season will be highlighted by a two-week showing of “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Bill Stephan, executive director and chief artistic officer, said the Lied Center is excited to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
There will be 15 shows of “Phantom of the Opera,” Oct. 23-Nov. 3, and it will be the Lied Center’s biggest production ever. Twenty semitrailer trucks will transport the set, over four times the size of most Lied Center Broadway productions, and the cast and orchestra of 52 is one of the largest touring Broadway groups, according to a Lied Center press release.
Stephan said the Lied Center is Nebraska’s performing arts center, and people all throughout the state helped build it.
“From the very beginning, the Lied Center has been a statewide organization,” Stephan said in a visit to The Telegraph on Thursday. “We have a Friends of Lied board that has people from all over the state including North Platte.”
Stephan said that 30% of the audience for Lied Center shows has been people outside of Lincoln.
“We want to encourage people to enjoy these greatest artists in the world,” Stephan said. “You don’t have to go to Los Angeles, Chicago or New York; you can come to Lincoln and see one of the top symphonies, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ or ballet. There is something for everyone.”
Stephan said what makes the Lied Center distinctive is the willingness to entertain but also educate through the lineup chosen year to year to stop in Lincoln.
“It is really exciting that Nebraska is a place where the top artists from every art form are wanting to come and are coming,” Stephan said. “When you look at the lineup of people coming to Nebraska, it’s incredible.”
The uniqueness of the programs is the reason people should consider driving from other parts of the state to check out a production at the Lied Center, Stephan said.
“Every one of those artists whether you have seen them or not is something you will never forget,” Stephan said. “You can go out and buy stuff, but an experience like this is something you will remember.”
Stephan said the center has hotel partnerships if people want to make a weekend out of it and don’t want to drive home after a show.
“One of the things that makes the Lied Center possible is the generous people of Nebraska, including the people here in North Platte,” Stephan said. “We have Friends of Lied members all over the state; ticket sales only cover half the cost of bringing these great artists to the stage and the classroom.”
According to a press release, North Platte has consistently been a stop for the Lied’s Arts Across Nebraska Program, which includes public performances, student matinees and workshops.
The press release also said that the Lied Center currently engages with nearly 1,000 peple from North Platte, who have either attended performances or actively participated in statewide committees.
The Lied Center provides about 225 performances per year to 150,000 audience members and educational programs to 30,000 students, according to the press release.
More information about the 30th anniversary season can be found at liedcenter.org.
To buy tickets to Lied performances, go to liedcenter.org, call 402-472-4747 or visit the Lied Center Box Office at 301 N. 12th St. in Lincoln.