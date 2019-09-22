Do you have old tires you’ve been looking to get rid of? Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful, the City of North Platte and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is hosting a tire collection event from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3-5, or until the threshold of 100 tons is met.
Tires can be taken to the North Platte Transfer Station, 3320 W. North Lake Road, near Lake Maloney. Tires will be accepted from Lincoln County and surrounding counties free of charge. No rims will be taken. Once the 100 ton threshold is met, the event will be closed. Tire businesses are not allowed to drop off at this event. For additional questions, contact Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful at 308-534-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.