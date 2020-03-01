The title of the selection for the 2020 1 Book 4 North Platte will be announced at 2 p.m. March 8 during a reception at the Martin Cordes Education Building, 601 S. Taft Ave. The public is invited.
More than 100 books were nominated by the public during the fall and winter of 2019.
The three finalists are “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek: A Novel” by Kim Michele Richardson (fiction), “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean (non-fiction), and “After the Flood” by Kassandra Montag (regional fiction).
