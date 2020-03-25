The coronavirus.
I know, I know. It’s all that’s in the news, all that people are talking about and quite frankly it all makes us just sick.
Yeah, I intended the pun.
Simply put, everything about it is horrible. It’s nothing to joke about or to downplay. It’s a serious situation and it’s here.
There are some things that we can be in control of. We can stay home more, practice good hand washing and self-distance when in public. As hard as it can sometimes be, we will need to refrain from shaking hands, patting backs and, for a time, refrain from hugging it out with our peers.
I spent most of the last week at home and even closed our antique shop out of concern. It was a tough thing to do, but I feel it was the responsible choice. Especially after our four grown sons and beautiful daughter-in-law insisted upon it.
They were relentless too.
Back in the day, I was a nurse and for a while a scrub nurse. It’s been a couple of decades ago, but I remember a lot about sterile procedures and how not to spread germs.
I told my family that I could handle germ control with self-distancing, sanitizing wipes and some good hand washing.
They challenged me back with the fact that this virus can live for 72 hours on a surface, that a lot of our customers are travelers from all over the country and Lord knows what they’ve come in contact with that they are unaware of.
Yet I persevered until they challenged me with the question, “Is it worth getting the virus for a hundred bucks?”
It wasn’t about the money; it never was. It’s just that I love what we do and I didn’t want to disappoint anyone who traveled great distances to see us.
But those darn kids made me realize that closing up for a time was something that had to be done. It was a change we could make and something to help control the spread of the disease.
We’re going to get through this, but we all need to do our part.
In fact, I’ve recently decided that another thing we can change, if we do our all out best, is to not be selfish.
To the toilet paper hoarders out there — and you know who you are — I just want to say something: Knock it off!
You don’t need 20 packs of Charmin mega rolls to get through this crisis. Nor do you need a surplus of antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer. Think about it, if you left some of it on the shelves, the real germ infested people could disinfect their hands before touching the knob that you touched just before you touched your face.
Speaking of touching your face, did you ever realize how much you touch your face until you couldn’t touch your face?
The nurse in me said to my Pat, as we stopped by the store for eggs and hamburger buns, “Once you touch anything in here, don’t touch your face.”
“Why,” asked my manly man as he looked down at his callused hands.
“Because that’s how you can get the corona!” I replied in my motherly tone. Naturally my response was exactly what he was looking for.
“You’re not the boss of me,” he said as he pulled the grocery door open by the handle.
“Don’t touch your face and don’t touch me,” I advised when we returned to the car and I handed him a sanitizing wipe. He wiped down the steering wheel, the gear shifter and then re-sanitized his hands.
We’re going to get through this, folks, if we do it together.
