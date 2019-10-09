The North Platte Christian Women will host Topeka, Kansas, speaker Marti Ford at its October meetings.
Ford will speak about her move from a life of fear and terror to one of trust and peace. She says after trying to control her life, several tragedies and a divorce all while living in fear, she found peace.
North Platte After-Five will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkview Community Church, 1802 N. Jeffers St. Cost is $7 and includes a meal. The special music presentation is “A Balm for the Soul,” harmonica music from various countries by Ford. Reservations must be made by Oct. 12 to Donna Beardsley at 308-532-5252 or Arlene Cross at 308-534-9630. Cancellations must be sent to Beardsley by 9 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday Morning Brunch Christian Women is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 420 N. Vine St. Please enter through the back door. Cost is $5. The special feature is Double Dips Creamery. Ford will present the music. Reservations need to be made by Sunday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. Cancellations need to be sent by Monday.
The meetings are nondenominational and all ladies are welcome to either meeting.
