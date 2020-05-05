LINCOLN — The Nebraska Sports Council has announced that the Cornhusker State Games Torch Run will be conducted virtually from June 1-25 across all counties in Nebraska.
The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county and then post a selfie-photo or -video from their run on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. It is free to participate.
“Obviously, we made the change to a virtual format for everyone’s safety, but the bright side is that without a physical route, every runner in Nebraska has a chance to participate close to home,” said NSC Executive Director Dave Mlnarik.
Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at cornhuskerstategames.com.
