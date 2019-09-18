Got goats? How about chickens, rabbits or birds? If so, mark your calendars Saturday, because the Tractor Supply Co. store in North Platte will be hosting an animal swap event and everyone is invited, according to a press release.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the public are invited to stop by the store and engage with other animal lovers while swapping, trading or selling their small animals or livestock.
“As a leading retailer of livestock, animal and pet products, this is an event that speaks directly to the interests and lifestyle of our customers,” said Cindy Hines, manager of the North Platte Tractor Supply, said in the release. “We invite guests to bring everything from goats, chickens, rabbits and ducks to guineas, quail, sheep and more. Even if attendees just want to learn more about owning animals, this event is a great place to start.”
For more information, call North Platte Tractor Supply store at 308-532-2135.
